Salvation Army Kicks Off Holiday Campaign at Dallas Cowboys Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:. Police Chief Floyd Mitchell will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Tuesday, November 23 at the United Supermarkets (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Post, Tahoka, Littlefield, Hale Center and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2021 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO