Salvation Army Kicks Off Holiday Campaign at Dallas Cowboys Game

By Editor
svdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salvation Army’s 131st annual Red Kettle Campaign launches the season of giving on Thanksgiving and is calling on a generous public to help ensure hope marches on for millions of Americans continuing to combat the impacts of pandemic poverty. The holiday fundraising campaign will ramp up at AT&T Stadium this...

WTOK-TV

Salvation Army in need of help for holiday season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holidays are here, and the Salvation Army is in desperate need of help with its seasonal charitable traditions. Dressed in red with bells in hand, the organization is back and ready to fill its red kettles with money for those in need. “I choose to...
MERIDIAN, MS
thepostnewspaper.net

The Salvation Army Galveston County Kettle Campaign Update

The Salvation Army of Galveston County is happy to announce that the 2021 Kettle campaign has met 6% of the annual goal three days before the official start of the season on Black Friday. “Some of the local retailers opened early to us again this year, including Hobby Lobby, Walmart,...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Person
Luke Combs
WXYZ

WXYZ Editorial: Let's kick off the holiday season with Salvation Army-style charitable giving

WXYZ DETROIT — It was a good idea in back 1891 and it’s still going strong today. Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee’s symbolic red crab pot has stood the test of time. Through the generosity of so many, the Red Kettle Campaign has become a holiday season tradition for helping those in need. We hope the recent 2021 campaign kickoff will inspire the best ever charitable spirit of Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicks off this weekend, Vista Lights takes place tonight and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program gets underway this weekend. Trees will be placed at the Columbiana Centre, Walmart on Dutch Fork Road, and all Lexington Starbucks locations. On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas. ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree initiative.
COLUMBIA, SC
everythinglubbock.com

LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell to kick off The Salvation Army of Lubbock’s Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:. Police Chief Floyd Mitchell will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Tuesday, November 23 at the United Supermarkets (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Post, Tahoka, Littlefield, Hale Center and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2021 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.
LUBBOCK, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Salvation Army kicks off kettle season, volunteers needed statewide

CINCINNATI — The Salvation Army of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky kicked off kettle season with some Christmas carols, and volunteers sounding the alarm for donations. But the donation of time may be one of the most valuable offerings this holiday season. Cincinnati resident and Salvation Army Major Shari Payne...
CINCINNATI, OH
WAPT

Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree kicks off with help from 16 WAPT's David Hartman

RIDGELAND, Miss. — The Salvation Army is kicking off its annualAngel Tree program with the help of 16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman. The Angel Tree program spreads holiday cheer and helps those who need it most. Angel tags with children’s names, ages and gift wishes on them hang from Christmas trees at Northpark Mall, where the event kicks off Friday evening.
RIDGELAND, MS
wjhl.com

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is now underway

Captain Antwaan Yocum with Salvation Army, shares with us the need for more bell-ringers this holiday season and all the great work being done by the Salvation Army!. For more information go to registertoring.com or salvationarmytricities.org.
Bradford Era

Friendship Table, Salvation Army ready for holiday

Food shortages have been reported, but concerns that local organizations like the Friendship Table and Salvation Army might be struggling have fortunately proved to be unfounded. Friendship Table Assistant Manager Joe Doriguzzi said that things are well in hand for Wednesday’s meal. While prices for containers have doubled, donations from...
BRADFORD, PA
cleveland19.com

The Salvation Army - Volunteer this Holiday Season

Help a kid in need have a Merry Christmas by donating toys this holiday season. The Salvation Army hopes to serve 6,000 children this year so they are in need of 12,000 toys. Looking for new, unwrapped toys for children from birth to 12 years old, valued at $20-$25. Purchase your toys and donate today at walmartangeltree.com and the donations will be shipped to The Salvation Army. Drop off donations in person at one of our live donation sites for Share Your Holidays, December 8-10.
ADVOCACY
WJTV 12

Salvation Army kicks off online Kettle Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson kicked off its online Kettle Challenge on Giving Tuesday. Leaders with the organizations said they need support to help families and individuals in need throughout the Jackson-metro area. Their goal is to raise $50,000 by Christmas Day. Click here to donate online.
JACKSON, MS

