Scientists uncover coronavirus-related SARS-CoV-2 in Cambodian bats sampled more than 10 years ago

By JESSICA SCHLADEBECK
 6 days ago

Coronaviruses very closely related to SARS-CoV-2, which can lead to COVID-19, was uncovered in a pair of bats sampled in Cambodia more than 10 years ago. The discovery, outlined in the journal Nature Communications, further supports theories that the global pandemic was the result of a “spillover of a bat-borne...

KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
kslnewsradio.com

Studies find evidence of ‘Superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
kxgn.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that newly-discovered Omicron variant may ‘evade immune protection’ from COVID-19

Appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the newly discovered ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 may evade various forms of immune protection. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it was “troublesome” that Omicron features about 32 or more variants in the virus’ spike protein, adding that other mutations could allow it to be more transmissible. Said Fauci: “The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it’s going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person’s been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies.” Fauci added that it may take two more weeks to have more “definitive information” about the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant, according to a readout of the conversation.
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
MedicalXpress

Allergic conditions linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk

People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
megadoctornews.com

The Newly Detected Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2 With Multiple Mutations

Sohail Rao, MD, MA, DPhil1, 2 and Manish Singh, MD, FACS3. The global and regional impact of SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to be a source of grave concern. While the availability of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have partially assuaged this anxiety in certain parts of the world, it remains a prevailing and unpretentious global public health crisis. The latter outcome is fueled by the convergence of several factors which include (but not limited to) the lack of availability of adequate number of vaccines; poor socio-economic conditions; vaccine hesitancy; and rampant proliferation of misinformation on the social media.
