Strome recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canucks. Strome earned the secondary helper on Brandon Hagel's lone tally in the contest. The 24-year-old Strome has gotten on the scoresheet in two of the last four games, though he's still at just three points in 11 outings overall. The Ontario native has added 19 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating, and it appears interim head coach Derek King will give him more of a chance to succeed than former bench boss Jeremy Colliton did early in the season.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO