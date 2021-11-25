ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Artem Zub: Dishes assist in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Zub produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks....

www.cbssports.com

bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Entice Rangers With Jake DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Brady Tkachuk
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Garners assist, misconduct in loss

Gallagher had an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and 12 penalty minutes in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Gallagher was dogged behind the net, winning a puck battle and backhanding a pass to Christian Dvorak for a second-period equalizer. It was the fifth assist and eighth point in 17 games for Gallagher. The forward also let his frustrations show late in the third. With 28 seconds remaining, he sucker punched Barclay Goodrow off a faceoff and received a minor penalty for roughing with a 10-minute misconduct tacked on. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Gallagher has put up six points in eight November games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Logs assist in loss

Seguin produced an assist, two shots on net and a minus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Wild. Seguin's set up Jacob Peterson for a second-period tally, but the Stars were never able to overcome an early deficit. The 29-year-old Seguin has picked up three goals and three helpers through seven games in November. He's at nine points, 42 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 15 appearances overall after a middling start to the campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Dishes pair of helpers

Tkachuk produced two assists, two shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche. Tkachuk set up Artem Zub's first-period tally as well as Zach Sanford's hat-trick-clinching goal in the third. The 22-year-old Tkachuk has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last seven games. Monday marked the captain's first multi-point effort of the year. He's up to nine points, 38 shots, 59 hits, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 13 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Generates assist in OT loss

Raymond produced an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Coyotes. Raymond set up Dylan Larkin for a breakaway tally in the first period. The 19-year-old Raymond didn't have a shot on goal for the second straight game and just the third time this year. He's up to seven goals, 12 assists, 48 shots and an even plus-minus rating, with five of the rookie's points coming on the power play in 20 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Lassi Thomson: Produces power-play assist

Thomson recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche. Thomson has recorded two assists in four games since he joined the Senators, and he's done so playing top-four minutes. The 21-year-old has added a physical edge with 10 hits. His minus-4 rating can be attributed to playing for a shorthanded team that was missing a number of players in COVID-19 protocols upon his arrival. Thomson figures to have a longer stay with the big club, as Josh Brown (upper body) is expected to miss some time after getting hurt in Monday's game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Takes assist in loss

Jones notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Jones had a shot attempt late in the first period that deflected twice for the Blackhawks' first goal. The 27-year-old blueliner continues to contribute on offense with two goals, 13 assists and 53 shots on net through 17 appearances. It's one of the best scoring paces of his career, so he might slow down a bit, but he should still be a solid option for fantasy squads.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Reilly, Blidh & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, reports came out last week that the New York Rangers are looking to add a middle-six forward to their lineup, and some are suggesting that Jake DeBrusk could be a potential match. Meanwhile, defenceman Mike Reilly has found himself watching some games from the press box as of late, and head coach Bruce Cassidy explained why. Last but not least, some are suggesting that while Trent Frederic remains out with injury, Anton Blidh may be stealing his spot on the fourth line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Adds power-play assist

Stutzle logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche. Stutzle set up Josh Norris' third-period tally. The assist was just the third point through nine November games for Stutzle, who is still trying to find his way on offense in his second NHL campaign. The 19-year-old has a decent seven points with 32 shots on net and 18 hits through 16 contests.
NHL

