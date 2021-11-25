ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A stolen BLM banner, its White defender and giving thanks

By Donna Britt
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for a sign in my neighborhood that's no longer there. I was reminded of the sign this month, when - just for a week - it returned. Six months after the huge Black Lives Matter banner that had been posted on the lawn of a Silver Spring,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 862

Notimeforrats!
5d ago

Sure wish the BLM mattered to The Black community. concedering the fact they are never on the seen for a Black on Black Crime.

Reply(262)
193
Man_Bear_Pig
5d ago

If you want to change peoples views on a certain ethnic group, said ethnic group needs to look in the mirror and change their actions, so people will view them differently!!! Respect isn’t given freely it is earned!!!

Reply(20)
83
Morris Baker
5d ago

Due to the violence BLM and the democRATs have caused and supported , black lives are looked at now as a joke. It is nothing but a domestic terrorist group.

Reply(12)
70
