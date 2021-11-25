Stephen Fulton is at the forefront of the new wave of Philadelphia boxing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new football team is coming to Philadelphia and it’s a bit of a blast from the past. The Philadelphia Stars will be one of eight teams in the new USFL. You might remember the Stars played in Philadelphia in the old USFL back in the early 1980s before the team moved to Baltimore. There’s no word on where the new Stars will play their home games when the season kicks off next April.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO