Stephen Fulton is at the forefront of the new wave of Philadelphia boxing

Brandon Figueroa can put his punches together. He can also maintain range very effectively. He can also end a fight early, as three of his last four opponents can tell you. Yet the undefeated, 22-0-1, 24 year old WBC super bantamweight champion may have his hands full Saturday night at the Park Theater in Las Vegas when he faces the undefeated 19-0 WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton. Known as “Cool Boy Steph,” Fulton can simultaneously push the action while also employing high end defense – a rare feat. What’s more, he can work the body like it’s no one’s business.
Comments / 0