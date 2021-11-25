Volunteers help serve thousands of warm meals in South Norfolk for Thanksgiving

CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers gathered again in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake on Thanksgiving to hand out thousands of warm meals to those in need.

The event was held from noon to 2 p.m. at 2307 Bainbridge Blvd.

Nischelle Buffalow is the mastermind behind the effort. Buffalow Family and Friends has supported the Chesapeake community for years now, offering food, clothing and more.

Nischelle Buffalow

She started the tradition to feed people on Thanksgiving in South Norfolk. On Thursday, volunteers came together for the biggest dinner yet.

“We had a lot of support this year to help us serve over 3,000 meals this year. Which is a large number compared to what we started 12 years ago, serving 25 meals.”

Donations from the community helped her purchase 60 turkeys, 30 hams and “tons of sides.”

Buffalow said she is focused on serving the senior community.

“Our seniors are really vulnerable. They don’t have family. They don’t have transportation.”

This year, the need for a Thanksgiving meal was greater, yet food was harder to find.

“With the cost of food. It is easier for them to come [here]. As a senior told me, it’s easier for her to come and pick up a meal then for her to buy a $12 chicken just for her.”

Volunteers from the community all stepped up to help deliver or pack meals.

“It says a whole lot about them giving up their time away from their family to give to others,” said Chloe Jones.

Jones stopped by to pick up a meal for her neighbor.

“He’s always thankful!”

Buffalow opened her a food pantry, BFF Community Pantry, last September. She plans to open her community kitchen in January 2022. She will continue to feed the community year round.

“God has given me the mission and I believe in carrying it through.”

Other BFF Community Pantry programs:

Every month, BFF Community Pantry delivers essential items or grocery bags for senior citizens.

A mobile (or drive thru) pantry is on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Warm and Fuzzy Christmas’ plans are expected on December 1.

To donate to the organization, click here .

To get involved, call 757-739-5222 or email communitydays05@gmail.com

