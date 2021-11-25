ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Volunteers help serve thousands of warm meals in South Norfolk for Thanksgiving

By Brian Reese, Kiahnna Patterson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zewbr_0d6oOyzR00

CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers gathered again in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake on Thanksgiving to hand out thousands of warm meals to those in need.

The event was held from noon to 2 p.m. at 2307 Bainbridge Blvd.

Nischelle Buffalow is the mastermind behind the effort. Buffalow Family and Friends has supported the Chesapeake community for years now, offering food, clothing and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mtw7_0d6oOyzR00
Nischelle Buffalow

She started the tradition to feed people on Thanksgiving in South Norfolk. On Thursday, volunteers came together for the biggest dinner yet.

“We had a lot of support this year to help us serve over 3,000 meals this year. Which is a large number compared to what we started 12 years ago, serving 25 meals.”

Donations from the community helped her purchase 60 turkeys, 30 hams and “tons of sides.”

Buffalow said she is focused on serving the senior community.

“Our seniors are really vulnerable. They don’t have family. They don’t have transportation.”

This year, the need for a Thanksgiving meal was greater, yet food was harder to find.

“With the cost of food. It is easier for them to come [here]. As a senior told me, it’s easier for her to come and pick up a meal then for her to buy a $12 chicken just for her.”

Volunteers from the community all stepped up to help deliver or pack meals.

“It says a whole lot about them giving up their time away from their family to give to others,” said Chloe Jones.

Jones stopped by to pick up a meal for her neighbor.

“He’s always thankful!”

Buffalow opened her a food pantry, BFF Community Pantry, last September. She plans to open her community kitchen in January 2022. She will continue to feed the community year round.

“God has given me the mission and I believe in carrying it through.”

Other BFF Community Pantry programs:

  • Every month, BFF Community Pantry delivers essential items or grocery bags for senior citizens.
  • A mobile (or drive thru) pantry is on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Warm and Fuzzy Christmas’ plans are expected on December 1.

To donate to the organization, click here .

To get involved, call 757-739-5222 or email communitydays05@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Military Family Advisory Network to host drive-thru food distribution event at Military Circle Mall Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will host a drive-thru military family food distribution event in Norfolk. The drive-thru event is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Military Circle Mall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food distribution event is part of MFAN’s 1 Million Meals Challenge, a nationwide campaign to […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk providing aid to local renters in need during upcoming eviction prevention resource clinic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is hosting a resource clinic to help residents get in contact with resources to help them jump over financial hurdles. The Eviction Prevention Resource Clinic is hosted by Norfolk’s Department of Neighborhood Services which is set to connect residents to legal and financial resources to pay rent and utility arranges […]
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Chesapeake, VA
Government
Chesapeake, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
South Norfolk, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Happy Thanksgiving#Thanksgiving Dinner#Bff Community Pantry
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy