GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 11-year-old girl who survived a Michigan plane crash that killed her father and three other people has been released from a rehabilitation hospital. Laney Perdue of Gaylord was one of five people in a plane that crashed on Beaver Island off Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula on Nov. 13. Federal safety officials said the plane was one used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

