Environment

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, November 25

8newsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGobbles of buttery sunshine on this Thanksgiving! Hopefully, you've already got the oven on warming up the kitchen with...

www.8newsnow.com

WTRF

A very warm day is ahead

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening. Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected. Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58. Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible. High of...
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Thursday will feature sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight tonight we will have lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. With enough moisture and calm conditions present, patchy fog will be around tomorrow morning again. We will keep...
PANAMA CITY, FL
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/2 Thursday Morning Forecast

Morning! We had some light rain move through overnight and if you’re out early, you may still have some lingering showers out there. Any leftovers should be moving out by 7 a.m. or so. Temps are starting off mild for this time of year, in the mid 40s around NYC and 30s in the outlying ‘burbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Warming Up
newsnet5

FORECAST: A Brief Thursday Warm-Up

CLEVELAND — We are starting off Thursday much warmer and drier! Expect cloudy skies hanging around through sunrise. Temperatures will actually rise a bit into the middle 40s for the AM commute. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will jump into the middle 50s. With...
CLEVELAND, OH
wgowam.com

Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – December 2nd, 2021

Some passing clouds expected through the morning. Lots of sunshine and warmer for Thursday with highs nearing 70. Mostly clear skies will continue Thursday night with lows back in the low & possibly middle 40’s. Partly to mostly sunny, continued dry and warm for Friday with highs around 70 or...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast

What a beautiful and warm day today. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We will be dry but more humid, and we expect to see a few increasing clouds later in the day. Tonight will another foggy night, and the National Weather Service will likely issue another Dense Fog Advisory. Temperatures will be mild in the mid 50s. Nice and dry weather should stick around today, tomorrow, but there will be more clouds for Friday. There will be a chance for isolated showers this weekend. Next week, a few frontal systems will pass through the area keeping us with rain chances each day.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 2 Morning Forecast

A ridge of high pressure is taking over the heart of the nation and with that, sunshine-filled conditions are in store for our Friday Eve. Today is also when the real warmth arrives. The southwesterly flow will pump up our highs back into the lower 70s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year. It’s going to be bright and we’ll keep that sunshine around as we end the workweek as this area of high pressure holds. The Spring-Like feel remains in place tomorrow as well with temps staying well above average for early December. Highs look to top out in the 70s Friday ahead of our next cold frontal boundary which will likely move our way late Friday. Clouds will start to thicken up Friday evening as it moves through the Ozarks. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday but it looks like we’ll squeak out a bit of sunshine at times. Cooler air does filter in for the first half of the weekend with the help of NE winds. Temps will be in upper 50s around the metro with the 60s on tap south. Another disturbance moves our way as we end the weekend and this one looks to bring a greater chance for rain across the viewing area. Showers are looking scattered for Sunday but it’s not looking like the nicest of days. Highs do rebound some despite the cloud cover and the moisture, rising back into the middle and upper 60s. It’s looking like the chillier air takes back over as we kick-start next week with highs only in the lower 40s under plenty of sunshine. Our next cold front down the pike looks to approach by the middle of next week and ahead of it, temps will attempt to rebound. Showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday both with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

Fog finally clearing. A beautiful day is in store! Pleasantly mild 70s this afternoon. Some spots could be just a few degrees away from 80 though. Fog thickening before it clears Thursday morning. Take advantage of our nice, mild, and dry pattern through the weekend before rain chances arrive next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Thursday morning forecast December 2nd

A cool-down is starting up Thursday across the region, but temperatures will still be slightly above normal. The coast will be in the upper 60s and inland in the 70s. There is again some patchy dense fog along all coastlines with a dense fog advisory in effect until 10:00 am. Skies will clear inland, but then low clouds will increase again by the evening as offshore gradients weaken and turn onshore.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Thursday weather forecast

After another foggy start, Thursday afternoon is looking fantastic especially by December standards. A couple disturbances and a front increase our rain chances as we head into the weekend, but moisture is pretty limited so aside from a brief passing shower we look primarily dry through Sunday evening. We stay above 70 into next week, with another front arriving midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast

KTLA

Thursday forecast: Mostly clear skies

Look for mostly clear skies with temperatures near average for most areas Thursday. Air quality is slipping a bit, with several areas in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Similar conditions are expected to continue the rest of the week, with some afternoons getting a little warmer. Look for a possibility of showers late next […]
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 2 Overnight Forecast

It was a beautiful day across the Ozarks, with temperatures reaching the 70s and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will be above average, only bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50 with clear skies. More clouds will be rolling in tomorrow ahead of a cold front. A few spotty showers will be possible tomorrow night, mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas border. Temperatures will be warm again tomorrow, topping out in the 70s. As the weekend approaches, the jet stream will be drifting through, bringing cooler temperatures Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the 50s low 60s with rain showers likely in Arkansas, cloudy skies south of I-44, and fewer clouds the further north you go. Sunday, a stronger cold front will sweep through later in the day, but the effect of the front won’t be felt until the nighttime hours. Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 60s with a chance for more showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The best time to put the outdoor decoration out will be tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday will be a better day for indoor decorations like the Christmas tree! Temperatures behind the front will bottom out in the upper 20s. Colder temperatures set in for Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes, but these trees are a little more special. Each one is filled with names of children in need of Christmas presents. Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for volunteers to help them shop for toys for local children. Washington County Liquor. Updated:...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
8newsnow.com

Clouds kept temps from reach 70 today. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, December 2nd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Not quite as warm today as cloud cover kept temps mainly in the 60s. Yesterday we set a new daily record with a high of 75 degrees. We do expect temps to cool off a little, but still remain nearly 10 degrees above average. Next week the weather pattern changes as several systems take aim at the west coast bringing cooler weather, breezy winds and chances for showers.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Community Policy