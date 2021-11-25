Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, November 25

A ridge of high pressure is taking over the heart of the nation and with that, sunshine-filled conditions are in store for our Friday Eve. Today is also when the real warmth arrives. The southwesterly flow will pump up our highs back into the lower 70s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year. It’s going to be bright and we’ll keep that sunshine around as we end the workweek as this area of high pressure holds. The Spring-Like feel remains in place tomorrow as well with temps staying well above average for early December. Highs look to top out in the 70s Friday ahead of our next cold frontal boundary which will likely move our way late Friday. Clouds will start to thicken up Friday evening as it moves through the Ozarks. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday but it looks like we’ll squeak out a bit of sunshine at times. Cooler air does filter in for the first half of the weekend with the help of NE winds. Temps will be in upper 50s around the metro with the 60s on tap south. Another disturbance moves our way as we end the weekend and this one looks to bring a greater chance for rain across the viewing area. Showers are looking scattered for Sunday but it’s not looking like the nicest of days. Highs do rebound some despite the cloud cover and the moisture, rising back into the middle and upper 60s. It’s looking like the chillier air takes back over as we kick-start next week with highs only in the lower 40s under plenty of sunshine. Our next cold front down the pike looks to approach by the middle of next week and ahead of it, temps will attempt to rebound. Showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday both with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO