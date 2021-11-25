Iridient X-Transformer 2.0 Released with GFX50SII and X-T30II Support

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
For many years, I found inkjet printers frustrating. No matter what model, settings, or paper I used, the prints I made of my photographs never looked all that great.
That is, until I tried an inkjet printer that used pigment inks. Formulated with solid pigment powder, these inks are more vibrant, more stable, and more archival than the dye-based inks used in more traditional printers. In terms of print quality there is no comparison, which makes a pigment printer an ideal...
