Iridient X-Transformer 2.0 Released with GFX50SII and X-T30II Support

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIridient Developer 3.6.1 update has been released. This update fixes some bugs, adds support for more new RAW cameras and other improvements. This update also includes a bug fix for Fujifilm RAF automatic...

Major Canon Firmware Updates Released for EOS R5, R6 and 1D X MKIII

New Canon firmware updates released for full frame cameras. The company announced firmware version 1.50 for EOS R5 & R6 and firmware version 1.60 for EOS-1D X Mark III mirrorless cameras. This is a major firmware update. The new firmware updates scheduled to be released on December 2, 2021. Both...
Samyang announces new Xeen Premium cinema lenses

Samyang has unveiled a new line of premium cinema lenses which includes XEEN Anamorphic and XEEN Meister options for high-end cinematography. The new lenses comprised of the Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3 and Xeen Meister 35mm, 50mm and 85mm T1.3 prime lenses. The Samyang Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3, which features a...
New Firmware Updates for Fujifilm GFX100 and X-T4 Released

New firmware update version 1.25 for Fujifilm X-T4 (B&H Photo Video/Adorama/Amazon) and Fujifilm GFX100 ver. 4.11 released today. This is a minor upgrade that fixes some minor bugs especially the camera frozen issue when EYE sensor is working. You can find the details of the Fujifilm X-T4 firmware update ver...
The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
Xbox Series X replica mini fridge releases early

The Xbox Series X replica mini fridge is available at certain retailers already, Video Games Chronicle reported Monday. Social media is full of posts from people claiming the Xbox Series X has gone on sale at Target. Additionally, it seems as though the retailer is shipping these things out to those with pre-orders. There’s no official statement from Microsoft on the early shipments and sales, but hey, now’s the time for you to (potentially) own one of the most absurd pieces of video game memorabilia ever!
Peavey Releases New VYPYR X Series

Peavey Electronics latest evolution of the VYPYR design includes three new models with updated styling, enhanced acoustic performance, and improved TransTube analog/digital hybrid technology. The VYPYR X Series carries on the tradition of the pioneering VYPYR guitar amplifier, circa 2008, which remedied common problems with modeling amps. Many modeling amps...
Apple Watch 8 rumors: Health features, design changes and more

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original. So there's a good chance the company is already working on a follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 7 even though we're months away from a launch. This year's Apple-made digital timepiece didn't receive many significant changes apart from an enlarged screen, faster charging and improved durability. That means the company might be paving the way for a more pronounced revamp in the next-gen Apple Watch, especially in the health department -- and especially in light of the prolonged reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Releases Early, Probably Easier to Find Than Actual Console

Ever wanted a fridge in the shape of an Xbox Series X? Well, looks like you can now have one. These cute mini-fridges have been popping up in different Target stores in the United States ahead of the original release date of December 2021. What was once a joke is now a very odd reality for many Xbox fans. At this point, it might be slightly easier to get an Xbox Series X fridge than an actual Xbox Series X.
OpenPrinting Releases CUPS 2.4 With AirPrint, OAuth 2.0 Support

Earlier this year OpenPrinting took over development of the CUPS print server with Apple no longer interested in handling the future development of this open-source Linux/macOS/Unix/Solaris print server. Out this week is CUPS 2.4 as the first major release under the guidance of OpenPrinting. Apple's work on CUPS ceased pretty...
The Best Soundbars To Bring Your Home Entertainment System To the Next Level

Soundbars are an excellent way to create fuller, richer sound in your home theater. They’re great for both music as well as movies and shows, and with features like active voice amplifiers, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll never miss a single line of your favorite movies and set up is a breeze.  If you’re shopping for your first soundbar, there can be a lot of information that is unfamiliar or confusing. So here are a few questions we can answer to help you be better informed: What’s the difference between 2.1CH, 5.1CH, and 7.1CH? How many “channels” a soundbar supports simply refers...
Best TV deals in the UK for December 2021: Cheap sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this December.If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are...
Product Spotlight: The Epson SureColor P700 Inkjet Printer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For many years, I found inkjet printers frustrating. No matter what model, settings, or paper I used, the prints I made of my photographs never looked all that great. That is, until I tried an inkjet printer that used pigment inks. Formulated with solid pigment powder, these inks are more vibrant, more stable, and more archival than the dye-based inks used in more traditional printers. In terms of print quality there is no comparison, which makes a pigment printer an ideal...
Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
