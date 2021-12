As a point of personal privilege, I would like to offer an observation rooted in nothing more than my own biases and inclinations. That is this: Were I being sued for more than $1.3 billion, I would either try very, very hard to find evidence that would allow me to win the lawsuit or I would very, very rapidly try to reach a settlement. But then, I am not Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and game-theory enthusiast.

