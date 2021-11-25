ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Baby Yoda and Snoopy delight crowds

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cast of colourful characters returned to the New York skies on Thursday, delighting thousands who packed the streets for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Baby Yoda, Snoopy and Papa Smurf were among the balloons spotted flying over the packed streets of Manhattan, while at ground level, marching bands, performers and...

www.bbc.com

Collider

'SNL': Watch Baby Yoda Return to Talk About Thanksgiving Parade and His Romantic Life

Since the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian premiered on Disney Plus back in November of 2019 the character of Baby Yoda now known as Grogu has taken the world by storm with his cuteness. However, SNL has shown us Baby Yoda’s more adult side and after a six-month-long absence from the show, cast member Kyle Mooney returned as the fan-favorite character on Weekend Update to tell anchor Michael Che of his extraordinary life.
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Baby Yoda Funko products based on Thanksgiving Day parade balloon on sale

The force can be with you long after Thanksgiving. A massive Grogu, commonly referred to as Baby Yoda, is making his debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday and miniature versions are now on sale for fans who can’t get enough of the Star Wars character. The adorable alien...
SHOPPING
Gothamist.com

Photos: Baby Yoda, Pikachu & Eevee, And More Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Come To Life

Thousands of people made their way to the Upper West Side on Wednesday to get a glimpse of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons. The beloved balloon inflation event—which was cancelled in 2020—returned with a vaccination requirement for all adults this year (children were allowed with vaccinated adults), along with a request that everyone remain masked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
CW33 NewsFix

Sponsored Content: Kalahari Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with an idea to help create a wonderful experience this holiday season for you and your family. America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. ​Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari features beautifully appointed rooms, a full-service spa, a fun-filled...
LIFESTYLE
Vulture

Baby Yoda, Nicholas Braun, and More Celebrate Thanksgiving

There are plenty of things that people are thankful for this holiday season. Friends, family, and of course, Cousin Greg. The Succession actor Nicholas Braun started off the holiday by asking fans to comment “gobble, gobble,” while “Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda Dench reunited with Jamal Hinton for the sixth year in a row to celebrate turkey day. From heartfelt holiday traditions to parade enthusiasm, we’re rounding up the best Thanksgiving celebrations and moments.
CELEBRITIES
westkentuckystar.com

Local storm trooper part of Baby Yoda balloon crew at Macy's parade

While the rest of us watched the Macy's Thanksgiving parade on TV last weekend, one Paducah man was right in the middle of the action in his Star Wars storm trooper regalia. Aside from his regular earthly duties, Clayton Walker is a member of the 501st Legion, which is a worldwide group of Star Wars enthusiasts who make painstakingly accurate costumes based on the films and stories, and wear them at charity and promotional events.
PADUCAH, KY
#Thanksgiving#Manhattan#Covid
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Kalahari Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

(Sponsored)– Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with an idea to help create a wonderful experience this holiday season for you and your family. Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari features beautifully appointed rooms, a full-service spa, a fun-filled family entertainment center, diverse restaurants, and unique retail shops… all under-one-roof! www.kalahariresorts.com.
LIFESTYLE
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
