Public Health

Portugal returns to COVID restrictions despite high jab rate

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON – Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against COVID-19 was reached. A recent rise in coronavirus infections compelled the government to act, Prime Minister António Costa said Thursday,...

