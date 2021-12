The feud continues between Al Roker and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree — and already, things are pretty intense. For the third year in a row, the beloved Today show meteorologist got into a fierce, punny tweet battle with the New York City holiday spectacle via its feisty Twitter account @30RockTree. Unlike in the past though, the spruce called out the weather anchor well before it had even made its trip from Maryland to the Big Apple.

