ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Portugal returns to COVID restrictions despite high jab rate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSBj2_0d6oJBHp00
1 of 2

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against COVID-19 was reached.

A recent rise in coronavirus infections compelled the government to act, Prime Minister António Costa said Thursday, though he noted that his country hasn’t seen a surge on the scale witnessed elsewhere in Europe.

From Dec. 1, wearing a face mask will once again be mandatory in enclosed spaces; a digital certificate proving vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus must be shown to enter restaurants, cinemas and hotels; and even inoculated people must have a negative test to visit hospitals, elderly care homes, sports events and bars and discos.

Furthermore, everyone arriving on a flight from abroad must present a negative test result.

The government also recommended regular self-testing and working from home whenever possible.

The rollout of booster shots is being stepped up, Costa said.

The measures are needed, Costa said, because of the surge in cases in some other EU countries, because the approaching winter commonly brings more respiratory infections, and because families will be in close contact at Christmas.

Authorities say there is currently no need for another lockdown in Portugal, as hospitals are coping.

The General Directorate for Health officially reported 3,150 new cases Thursday, with 691 people in hospital, 103 in intensive care units and 15 deaths. The number of patients requiring hospitalization was the highest since September.

On Nov. 1, Portugal reported fewer than 500 new infections, 360 people hospitalized, 60 in intensive care and five deaths. Those numbers were similar to those a month earlier.

Almost 18,400 people have died of COVID-19 in the country of around 10.3 million.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Costa
Interesting Engineering

Austria Imposes Vaccine Mandate For All. A First In Europe

Only days after announcing a lockdown for the unvaccinated, Austria is going into full lockdown once again as cases continue to rise, a report by Reuters reveals. The country's government is also making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory as of February 2022, making it the first country in Europe to impose a compulsory vaccination mandate over its entire adult population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jab#Europe#Elderly Care#Lisbon#Ap#Costa#Eu
Fortune

Austria becomes first Western nation to order compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations and global markets tumble

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Austria has become the first Western country to announce it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory. The measure will go into effect on Feb. 1, but as the country's infection rates are currently out of control, it will also endure a fourth nationwide stay-at-home lockdown from Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid in Europe: What are countries doing to contain the latest wave?

European countries are taking action to tackle the latest wave of Covid as winter approaches. Infections have been rising across parts of the continent, with some countries experiencing a record number of daily cases in recent weeks. The World Health Organisation said that Europe was the only region in the world where Covid-related deaths increased last week, after the continent saw a rise of 5 per cent.Restrictions have been stepped up for unvaccinated people in some parts of Europe – Austria, for instance, has implemented a targeted lockdown – while people have been urged to work from home in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

33 countries announce new travel bans and restrictions

The degree of border control severity varies from country to country, with some states closing their borders entirely, while others only tightening COVID-19 testing protocols at the border. The newly discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has forced many states to urgently close their borders to some or all foreign...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid: Czech Republic imposes lockdown on unvaccinated citizens

The Czech Republic has announced an effective lockdown for the unvaccinated, following the examples set by neighbouring Austria and the German region of Bavaria.Under surprise new rules announced on Wednesday, unvaccinated Czechs will not be able to attend public events or enter restaurants, pubs or other services from next week.Only evidence of completed vaccination or previous Covid-19 infection within the last six months will be accepted, putting an end to the era of mass precautionary Covid testing in the country.The change will come into effect from Monday after approval by the government tomorrow. Children under 18 will be exempt from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy