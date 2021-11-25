ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Al-Shabab Militants Claim Somalia Suicide Bombing Aimed at UN Convoy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOGADISHU - Al-Shabab terrorists in Somalia have claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a U.N. convoy in the capital, Mogadishu, Thursday during morning rush hour that killed at least eight people and wounded 17. An Al-Shabab spokesman told Reuters...

