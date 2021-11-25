ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

Celebrating Whidbey

By Sign In Join
whidbeylocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sweet selection of our Celebration Videos from Whidbey Island. We produce an annual holiday "Christmas Card Video" around the first part of December to share with everyone near and far. 2021...

www.whidbeylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

OrangeYouBold: Celebrating Friendsgiving this year

Hello beautiful people. It’s almost turkey time. The year is rapidly approaching its end and it is truly the most wonderful time of the year. A new tradition has developed over the last few years called Friendsgiving. What is it? Where did it come from? Why did it take off? Friendsgiving is a combination of the word “friend” and “thanksgiving” that means a large meal eaten with friends during this season.
THEATER & DANCE
kingsvillerecord.com

Celebrate the Holidays with Special Centerpieces

(Family Features) Few things bring family and friends together quite like the holidays, and serving up an elegant, seasonal meal centered around a mouthwatering main dish is a recipe for creating lasting memories with the ones you love. Forging a fabulous holiday experience for the special people in your life...
CELEBRATIONS
KDVR.com

Celebrate Caregivers

National Family Caregivers month is every November, a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. See how you can get involved in an initiative. For more information call 855-227-3640 or go to CareGiverAction.org.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
South Whidbey Herald

Whidbey to host plethora of holiday markets, bazaars

Local artisans are sharing in the holiday spirit at markets and bazaars across the island in the coming weeks. Getting Christmas shopping done early isn’t the only positive outcome of these events; the markets also benefit local farmers, craftspeople and charitable organizations. Several markets will take place on “Small Business...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Island County, WA
Island County, WA
Lifestyle
South Whidbey Herald

Whidbey offers recipes to be thankful for

As Thanksgiving Day draws closer and closer, it’s time to start those holiday meal preparations. Here’s a taste of some delicious dishes and desserts shared by Whidbey residents:. Savory Glazed Carrots. Stefan Bosworth, chef and co-owner of downtown Langley restaurant, Savory, is offering this twist on a classic side dish....
LANGLEY, WA
Rapid City Journal

Diwali celebration set for Saturday

The India Club at South Dakota Mines invites the public to celebrate its 30th Annual Diwali Night, featuring cultural entertainment, food and a fireworks show. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday in the Surbeck Center Ballroom on the Mines campus. The event is free and open to the public.
RAPID CITY, SD
newbernnow.com

Celebrating Jonkonnu

Tryon Palace will be participating in a program with the Charlotte Museum of History on Jonkonnu, one of North Carolina’s most unique Christmas celebrations. During the 1800’s, enslaved Jamaican and African people in North Carolina celebrated Jonkonnu, one night of freedom during the Christmas holiday season when they could express their religious and cultural traditions. Join Tryon Palace’s Sharon Bryant (African American Outreach Coordinator) and Keith McClease (Tryon Palace Gardens Director and Jonkonnu Lead Drummer) for this free lunchtime program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tullahoma News

National Camp Day Celebration

Come to the Hands-On Science Center this Friday, Nov. 19, from 4—6 p.m. to celebrate Camp Day with roasted hot dogs and s’mores around a campfire! Tennessee State Parks will display all sorts of fun stuff, including live animals. Free admission and a free camping show at 4:30 p.m. HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Card#Whidbey Island#Celebration Videos
munford.com

Celebrate Christmas

Munford Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting, and Special Fireworks Show. The annual Munford Christmas Parade is held, on the first Saturday, in the month of December. The annual Christmas Tree lighting is directly afterwards, at City Park and this year we will have a special fireworks display right after the Tree lighting.
MUNFORD, TN
KARK

Celebrating Hanukkah

The eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, November 28. Also called the Festival of Lights, it’s a time of celebration that begins with lighting the menorah and continues with family gatherings that include traditional foods. On many holiday tables you’ll find everything from sufganiyot to linzer...
CELEBRATIONS
atmorenews.com

Birthday celebration

Lucille Swift, seated, celebrated her birthday Tuesday, November 23, with family and friends at Stagecoach Cafe in Stockton. Standing behind the birthday girl are, from left, Charlotte Boyle, Al David, Glenda Dixon, Ann Flowers, Evelyn Latham, Jo Ann Adams, Ronnie Adams, Dr. Kevin Garrett.
STOCKTON, AL
kingsvillerecord.com

A Family Meal Worth Celebrating

(Culinary.net) When you are hungry and searching for something filling, juicy and rich, turning to your pantry for on-hand ingredients can make dinner a breeze. Dodge snack cravings and avoid the temptation to swing by the drive-thru; instead, you can have a homemade meal ready in a matter of minutes by putting your skillet to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
yoursun.com

Celebrate the holidays

Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights. Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music. Female vocalists, The American Sirens, will perform shortly after the tree lighting. This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. "Holiday Nights" will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
FESTIVAL
Jamestown Sun

Let the celebration season begin

If you have not already ordered Christmas gifts by now you may be up a creek san paddle. Dockworkers and truck drivers along with clerks and stock crews at stores are among the hardest-to-get workforce right now. The days of waiting until the last stroke of midnight to buy presents are pretty much gone. Doddling in the aisle won’t get it done. Someone will walk right in front of you and grab your selection and never look back.
JAMESTOWN, ND
gogreat.com

NYE Celebration Package at the H!

2nd night discount rate of $99 (valid 1/1/22) Dining reservations strongly recommended for Cafe Zinc and ONe Eighteen at all meal times. *terms and conditions: Valid for December 31st 2021 and January 1st 2022 only, plus applicable taxes and service charge. Gratuities not included. Cancel 24 Hours prior to arrival by 6pm to avoid 1 Night charge plus tax. Reservations must be guaranteed with a credit card. Shuttle service for hotel guests only.
LIFESTYLE
ogemawherald.com

Ogemaw Heights celebrates veterans

Veterans and their families gathered at Ogemaw Heights High School Thursday, Nov. 11 for a ceremony in their honor. After Principal Benjamin Doan welcomed the guests, student Caitlyn Ahearne read off the names of all the veterans being honored that day. Veterans, or family members in their honor, stood as their name was called. Ahearne also read off the names […]
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
wvlt.tv

Cosby shop celebrates an anniversary

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A unique shop in Cosby hopes you’ll stop in and celebrate their anniversary with them. Next time you are traveling Highway 321 make sure you stop in and check out “Our Place.” It’s packed with books, CD’s, Handmade Soaps and so much more. Deanne Hines says...
COSBY, TN
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
ket.org

Celebrate Thanksgiving with PBS LearningMedia

It’s almost time for Thanksgiving, and we’ve got FREE instructional resources that educators at home and in schools can use to help students learn about the holiday, the history, and about being thankful, too! Here are just a few of PBS LearningMedia’s multimedia resources for grades Pre-K-12 (most include teacher support materials!).
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy