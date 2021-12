Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, says she is feeling particularly thankful this Thanksgiving after the three men who killed her son were found guilty of his murder. "Today is Thanksgiving and I'm really, really thankful. My family and I are really, really thankful for the verdict we got yesterday," she told Good Morning America in an interview on Thursday. "We finally got justice for Ahmaud." She also shared her gratitude while speaking to CNN following the long-awaited verdict, saying: "This is the second Thanksgiving that my family and I will share without Ahmaud. But this is the first Thanksgiving that we can look at that empty chair and say, 'We finally got justice for you, Ahmaud.'"

