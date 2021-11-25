Suicide Bomber Targeting Security Convoy Kills 8 in Mogadishu

When Maryam went shopping in Kabul this week after several weeks cooped up at home, the Afghan mother was shocked to discover food prices had doubled -- or even tripled -- at the market's well-stocked vegetable stalls.
"It's very expensive, it's clearly visible," the 52-year-old, who lost her job after the Taliban returned to power in August, told AFP.
On Wednesday, a United Nations report said Afghanistan and its population of roughly 40 million people have suffered an "unprecedented fiscal shock" since the Taliban takeover and the decision by the international community to withdraw billions in humanitarian aid.
The report predicts an economic contraction of around 20 percent of GDP "within a year, a decline that could reach 30 percent in following years".
