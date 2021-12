With Thanksgiving just a few short days away, it looks like it's finally time to say a tearful goodbye to our favorite autumnal goodies. Most coffee shops have already retired pumpkin spice lattes for the year in favor of their long-awaited holiday beverages, while restaurants such as Shake Shack have introduced some yummy festive desserts for customers to try. Grocery stores are also finalizing their preparations for the upcoming holidays by clearing the straggling bags of discounted Halloween candy from their shelves to make room for the many flavors of the season like peppermint and eggnog.

