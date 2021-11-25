ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele says she and Drake are part of a 'dying breed' of 'old school' artists

By Joey Hadden
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
Left: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. Right: Adele attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017. Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • Adele said she thinks she and Drake are the last of a "dying breed" of "old school artists."
  • The two stars are friends, and Adele said their similar experiences have made them closer.
  • She added that his friendship is "one of the biggest gifts" of her career.

Adele said she and fellow musician Drake have a special friendship, in part because they "are a dying breed" in the music industry.

"There was like 10 of us. I don't think there'll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it. We came out before streaming ," she told CBC News. "We existed in the old school."

Adele and Drake have been friends since at least 2018, Insider previously reported, and Adele told CBC that she thinks they are unique in today's streaming service-based music industry.

The two formed a bond years ago, Adele said, adding that having a relationship with someone in the same place as herself has been "one of the biggest gifts" of her "entire career" in the same interview.

"I can say something to him, and he won't judge me for it," she said.

Insider reported on Drake and Adele's social media interaction back in 2018, when Adele went to his concert and Tweeted about it.

—Adele (@Adele) October 13, 2018

Later, Drake posted a screenshot of the Tweet on Instagram.

In 2019, Drake and Adele rented out a bowling alley in Los Angeles just to hang out, an individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Insider.

In the same interview with CBC, Adele discussed her new album, "30," her divorce, and her struggles with being famous.

"It's mainly about the relationship I have with myself, which hasn't been a great one for most of my life so far," she said of the new album.

