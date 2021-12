The summer transfer window was not quite what Madridistas expected. Actually, no one could have predicted this kind of activity in the transfer window. Firstly, Real Madrid signed David Alaba on a free transfer after seeing out his contract at Bayern Munich. Then, our beloved captain Sergio Ramos left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain, and Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard later joined Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively. Following the unsuccessful attempts of Florentino Perez to sign Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid managed to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on the final day of the transfer window.

