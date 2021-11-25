ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden tells Al Roker 'America is back' in surprise Thanksgiving parade call as they offer glimpse inside their $20m Nantucket retreat while granddaughter Naomi and new fiancé go for bike ride

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The Biden family celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday in Nantucket where they are staying in a $30million compound, with Joe and Jill watching the Macy's parade on TV before phoning in to the Today show, then heading out to thank the troops and issue a Twitter video message to the public.

The family is staying at David Rubenstein's $20million retreat - a move that drew ire from ordinary Americans, many of whom are struggling to pay for the same Thanksgiving meals they are used to because of soaring inflation.

Jill and Joe were pictured cuddled up in a living room on the compound to phone into the Today show on NBC and its broadcast from the Macy's parade in Manhattan. They spoke with host Al Roker, and gushed about the American spirit never letting up.

Then the couple released a heartfelt video on Twitter, where they thanked troops for their service and commiserated with families who have lost loved ones to COVID.

After that, it was on to the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point on Nantucket.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KggnV_0d6oGCmF00
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden phoned in to the Today show on Thursday morning to speak with host Al Roker, who was broadcasting from the Macy's parade. The President told him: 'My message is after two years, we're back, America is back, there's nothing we're unable to overcome, Al, you're one of the reasons for that, pal. You're always up, always rooting'. Jill is wearing a pair of $495 Chloe sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpkeQ_0d6oGCmF00
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had virtual calls with troops stationed around the world while visiting the US Coast Guard Station at Brant Point. The units they spoke to were Army: 194th Armored Regiment – Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Marine Corps: 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit – at sea on the Arabian Gulf Navy: USS Milius (DDG-69) – at sea on the East China Sea Air Force: 837th Training Squadron, Inter-American Air Forces Academy – Lackland Air Force Base, Texas Space Force: 18th Space Control Squadron – Vandenberg Space Force Base, California Coast Guard: Air Station Kodiak – Kodiak, Alaska
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZMdW_0d6oGCmF00
The couple were then whisked to the US Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket where they had virtual calls with troops around the world, and met with US Coast Guard personnel on the ground
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Hsgw_0d6oGCmF00
President Biden greets members of the coast guard at the US Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket on Thursday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seAH2_0d6oGCmF00
President Joe Biden passes a challenge coin to a member of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, after virtually meeting with service members from around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpCWp_0d6oGCmF00
Biden joked with the coast guard members and handed out challenge coins with the Presidential insignia on them 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204NPc_0d6oGCmF00
Jill wore her mask while neither the President nor any of the coast guard members did as they posed for a photo 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqRUT_0d6oGCmF00
First lady Jill Biden waves from a motorcade vehicle as she and President Joe Biden drive to the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, where the they will greet members of the United States Coast Guard and have a virtual meeting with service members from around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving

They had virtual calls with troops around the world, then President Biden spoke to some of those who were there in person.

After the call, the Bidens meet outside with about two dozen Coast Guard members stationed at the base.

The president passed around challenge coins that were given to him by the military aide who also carries the presidential football.

'I don't have coins,' Jill Biden joked as she just shook hands with the service members. They both spent several minutes talking to the Coast Guard members and posing for photos.

Biden said he was thankful for the service members and pointed out throughout his more than forty years in politics he has met with troops around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rRYH_0d6oGCmF00
Naomi Biden, second from left, and her fiance Peter Neal, right, stop on the bikes in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to pass in a motorcade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sO2ke_0d6oGCmF00
Naomi Biden and her new fiance Peter Neal ride bikes on one of the trails on the compound before Thanksgiving dinner 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6zCd_0d6oGCmF00
November 25,2021 Naomi Biden and her finance and a secret service agent on bikes outside Rubenstein compound
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7SKP_0d6oGCmF00
Naomi and her new fiance were quick out of the house on Thursday, whizzing away from the Secret Service on their bikes 

"I’m not joking when I say I’m thankful for these guys – I’m thankful for them, and everybody, I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” the president said when asked what he’s thankful for.

He added: “I’ve watched them in the South China Sea, I’ve watched them in Afghanistan, Iraq. I’ve watched them in South America.'

'Look and see them. That’s who they see. They don’t see us here. They see them. It makes me proud,' he said.

During their call with service members, the Bidens talked to all six branches of the military - Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.

'As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who we lost and those who have lost so much. And those who have an empty seat at their kitchen table or dining room table this year because of this virus or cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them,' the President said.

He went on: 'As we gather together again, our tables and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all those we love and as Commander in Chief, I'm especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pi7S_0d6oGCmF00
President Joe Biden walks to greet members of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0A0C_0d6oGCmF00
Exclusive photo of the home Joe and Jill Biden are staying in for Thanksgiving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srzTl_0d6oGCmF00
People watch President Joe Biden's passing motorcade as he and first lady Jill Biden drive to the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDZDx_0d6oGCmF00
People watch President Joe Biden's passing motorcade as he and first lady Jill Biden drive to the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, where the they will greet members of the United States Coast Guard and have a virtual meeting with service members from around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yesTU_0d6oGCmF00
Swimmers cheer as the US Presidential motorcade carrying US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden passes by in Nantucket, Massachusetts on November 25, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDgnx_0d6oGCmF00
People watch as US President Joe Biden visits US Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Massachusetts on November 25, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mj4VV_0d6oGCmF00
People waving at the U.S. President Joe Biden's motorcade is pictured through a window as he and first lady Jill Biden visit the military service members on Thanksgiving Day, in Nantucket island, Massachusetts, U.S, November 25, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaMyW_0d6oGCmF00
Joe and Jill Biden also released a Thanksgiving video where they said they were grateful to be reunited with family after COVID

The 13-acre compound owned by billionaire Carlyle group co-founder David Rubenstein on Nantucket Harbor is worth about $20 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205YP0_0d6oGCmF00
Biden is staying in the home of David Rubenstein (pictured November 21 with Nancy Pelosi in D.C.). Biden has stayed in his family compound on previous Thanksgiving holidays 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xc5SQ_0d6oGCmF00
Hunter held his son as they disembarked Air Force One

First Lady Jill said she was grateful for the 'little moments' the holiday brings.

'After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments we can't plan or replicate The music of laughter in a warm, full kitchen. The thump of small feet making big sounds. The circle of faces crowded around our dining room table, glowing in the candlelight.'

Back at the compound, Naomi Biden - their granddaughter - was pictured with her fiance, Peter Neal, squeezing in a pre-meal workout.

The two, who got engaged September, were outside the private compound the Biden family is staying in while spending the holiday on Nantucket, on one of the island's many bike trails

They waved as the motorcade rolled by on its way to the event. Jill Biden waved back at them from the presidential vehicle known as the Beast.

Naomi and Peter - along with other Biden grandchildren - travelled with their grandparents to Nantucket on Air Force One. Naomi had her dog Charlie with her on the plane.

The two have not publicly announced their wedding date and the White House has not said if the wedding will take at the presidential residence.

BIDEN'S THANKSGIVING VIDEO MESSAGE

Joe: Happy Thanksgiving everyone. This is always a special time in America but this time, the blessings are especially meaningful.

Jill: After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments we can't plan or replicate. The music of laughter in a warm, full kitchen. The thump of small feet making big sounds. The circle of faces crowded around our dining room table, glowing in the candlelight.

Joe: As we gather together again, our tables and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all those we love and as Commander in Chief, I'm especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation.

Jill: While we celebrate together, many of those military families will be apart from their loved ones. Whether your spouse is deployed or you've settled into yet another base, the holidays just aren't the same without the people and communities that make this holiday special. We are so grateful for your service.

Joe: As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who we lost and those who have lost so much. And those who have an empty seat at their kitchen table or dining room table this year because of this virus or cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them.

Jill: As Joe and I have travelled this year, we have seen and been so inspired by the unbreakable threads that unite us all. Family and faith, kindness and compassion. A love for this country we call home.

Joe: You make us so proud, every day to serve as your President and First Lady. And from the Biden family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving. God bless you and may God protect troops and their families.

