Biden tells Al Roker 'America is back' in surprise Thanksgiving parade call as they offer glimpse inside their $20m Nantucket retreat while granddaughter Naomi and new fiancé go for bike ride
The Biden family celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday in Nantucket where they are staying in a $30million compound, with Joe and Jill watching the Macy's parade on TV before phoning in to the Today show, then heading out to thank the troops and issue a Twitter video message to the public.
The family is staying at David Rubenstein's $20million retreat - a move that drew ire from ordinary Americans, many of whom are struggling to pay for the same Thanksgiving meals they are used to because of soaring inflation.
Jill and Joe were pictured cuddled up in a living room on the compound to phone into the Today show on NBC and its broadcast from the Macy's parade in Manhattan. They spoke with host Al Roker, and gushed about the American spirit never letting up.
Then the couple released a heartfelt video on Twitter, where they thanked troops for their service and commiserated with families who have lost loved ones to COVID.
After that, it was on to the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point on Nantucket.
They had virtual calls with troops around the world, then President Biden spoke to some of those who were there in person.
After the call, the Bidens meet outside with about two dozen Coast Guard members stationed at the base.
The president passed around challenge coins that were given to him by the military aide who also carries the presidential football.
'I don't have coins,' Jill Biden joked as she just shook hands with the service members. They both spent several minutes talking to the Coast Guard members and posing for photos.
Biden said he was thankful for the service members and pointed out throughout his more than forty years in politics he has met with troops around the world.
"I’m not joking when I say I’m thankful for these guys – I’m thankful for them, and everybody, I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” the president said when asked what he’s thankful for.
He added: “I’ve watched them in the South China Sea, I’ve watched them in Afghanistan, Iraq. I’ve watched them in South America.'
'Look and see them. That’s who they see. They don’t see us here. They see them. It makes me proud,' he said.
During their call with service members, the Bidens talked to all six branches of the military - Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.
'As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who we lost and those who have lost so much. And those who have an empty seat at their kitchen table or dining room table this year because of this virus or cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them,' the President said.
He went on: 'As we gather together again, our tables and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all those we love and as Commander in Chief, I'm especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation.'
First Lady Jill said she was grateful for the 'little moments' the holiday brings.
'After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments we can't plan or replicate The music of laughter in a warm, full kitchen. The thump of small feet making big sounds. The circle of faces crowded around our dining room table, glowing in the candlelight.'
Back at the compound, Naomi Biden - their granddaughter - was pictured with her fiance, Peter Neal, squeezing in a pre-meal workout.
The two, who got engaged September, were outside the private compound the Biden family is staying in while spending the holiday on Nantucket, on one of the island's many bike trails
They waved as the motorcade rolled by on its way to the event. Jill Biden waved back at them from the presidential vehicle known as the Beast.
Naomi and Peter - along with other Biden grandchildren - travelled with their grandparents to Nantucket on Air Force One. Naomi had her dog Charlie with her on the plane.
The two have not publicly announced their wedding date and the White House has not said if the wedding will take at the presidential residence.
BIDEN'S THANKSGIVING VIDEO MESSAGE
Joe: Happy Thanksgiving everyone. This is always a special time in America but this time, the blessings are especially meaningful.
Jill: After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments we can't plan or replicate. The music of laughter in a warm, full kitchen. The thump of small feet making big sounds. The circle of faces crowded around our dining room table, glowing in the candlelight.
Joe: As we gather together again, our tables and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all those we love and as Commander in Chief, I'm especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation.
Jill: While we celebrate together, many of those military families will be apart from their loved ones. Whether your spouse is deployed or you've settled into yet another base, the holidays just aren't the same without the people and communities that make this holiday special. We are so grateful for your service.
Joe: As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who we lost and those who have lost so much. And those who have an empty seat at their kitchen table or dining room table this year because of this virus or cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them.
Jill: As Joe and I have travelled this year, we have seen and been so inspired by the unbreakable threads that unite us all. Family and faith, kindness and compassion. A love for this country we call home.
Joe: You make us so proud, every day to serve as your President and First Lady. And from the Biden family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving. God bless you and may God protect troops and their families.
