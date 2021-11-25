ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After pandemic-dampened 2020 event, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade returns in full: 'We're back'

By Justin Tasolides
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking to NBC’s Al Roker on air on Thursday, President Joe Biden encapsulated the spirit of the return of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. After a pandemic-dampened 2020 showing, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade returned on Thursday in full force. New balloons included Grogu, the breakout star of Star...

