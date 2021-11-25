ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

KREX
KREX
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shXGW_0d6oG5gP00

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic , in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions in many homes.

“As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who have been lost and those who have lost so much,” the president said in a video greeting recorded with first lady Jill Biden at the White House before their trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the holiday weekend.

On Nantucket, the Bidens visited the Coast Guard station at Brant Point to meet virtually with U.S. service members from around the world and chat with personnel at the station. “I’m thankful for these guys,” the president said when asked what he was thankful for, referring to the Coast Guard members standing ramrod straight in front of him on the grounds.

The press was not allowed inside to witness his remarks to service members abroad. Well-wishers waved and cheered as the Bidens traveled by motorcade to the Coast Guard station.

From Nantucket, the Bidens also called into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade , briefly bantering with NBC broadcaster Al Roker. Shut out a year ago, spectators again lined the route as some 8,000 participants joined the parade and marching bands from around the country played. Parade employees and volunteers had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Tuesday statement that it was working toward requiring that all […]
U.S. POLITICS
KREX

Hundreds gather for Support Tina Peters rally

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (FOX 4) – While FBI, state and local criminal investigations into Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters’, alleged voting machine security breaches continues, several hundred people gathered to support Peters Wednesday. Those who showed up to support Peters, pushed vaccine conspiracies and also held signs against vaccine mandates, and Secretary of State Jena […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Nantucket, MA
Government
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
KREX

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic” Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will urge Americans to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot as he seeks to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron, but won’t immediately push for more restrictions to stop its spread, his chief medical adviser said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

Rep. Omar urges House GOP to address ‘anti-Muslim hatred’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday played a harrowing death threat recently left for her by voicemail while imploring House Republican leaders to do more to tamp down “anti-Muslim hatred” in their ranks and “hold those who perpetuate it accountable.” Omar, one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREX

Some states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Luz Rivas remembers seeing the word on her mother’s residency card as a child: “alien.” In the stark terms of the government, it signaled her mother was not yet a citizen of the U.S. But to her young daughter, the word had a more personal meaning. Even though they were going […]
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
KREX

KREX

871
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy