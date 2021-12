Rockstar Games has surprised GTA Online players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a special free gift. As it does on occasions, Rockstar Games is giving every single player who logs onto GTA Online between now and December 2, $500K of in-game money, no strings attached. As always, this free gift may take up to 72 hours to show up after logging and it will be deposited straight into your Maze Bank account. Unfortunately, anyone who plays GTA Online will know that while $500K sounds like a lot, it's not. In fact, $500K hardly gets you anything of consequence these days. That said, free in-game money is free in-game money.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO