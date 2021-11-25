ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

COVID-19 update: Nearly 6,000 new positive cases statewide

 6 days ago
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of...

State opening COVID-19 testing sites in several counties

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state is setting up coronavirus testing sites in six counties this week. The Department of Health announced Monday that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Crawford, Jefferson, and Susquehanna Counties. A walk-up testing site is opening for the public...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Drug rehab center offers treatment scholarships

CARBONDALE, Pa. — When Just Believe Recovery Center took over the former Marian Community Hospital in Carbondale in 2014, CEO Cindy Bellino shocked her investors when she told them she planned to give away free drug and alcohol treatment for Christmas. "I'm blessed to be able to do this, and...
CARBONDALE, PA
Scranton High School holds vaccine clinic

SCRANTON, Pa. — Children in Lackawanna County lined up to get their second dose of the COVID vaccine. Hometown Health Care of NEPA hosted the vaccine clinic at Scranton High School. Students ages five and up rolled up their sleeves. Parents also had the opportunity to get their booster shot...
SCRANTON, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Geisinger expert weighs in on Omicron variant

DANVILLE, Pa. — There is still a lot we don't know about the new Omicron variant, and scientists are quickly trying to determine its severity. "We do know that some mutations will lead to the virus being more easily transmissible." Dr. Stanley Martin said. Dr. Stanley Martin is Director of...
SCIENCE
Official agreement reached in Scranton School District

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board and the Scranton Federation of Teachers have come to an official agreement on a contract through 2023. Additionally, Scranton students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade will wear masks indoors. All indoor sporting events and extracurricular activities will require masks. Athletes competing do...
SCRANTON, PA
#Covid 19
Plans for Nay Aug's pool complex

SCRANTON, Pa. — The fate of Scranton's most popular swimming complex is a little less uncertain. The state has come through with money to help repair Nay Aug Park's pools, which have been closed for two years. This time of year, Scranton's Nay Aug Park is known for its Christmas...
SCRANTON, PA
Holiday market held in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts supported the 9th Annual Buy Local Holiday Marketplace on Sunday. Small businesses from across Lackawanna County gathered at the Scranton Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer a wide range of their products to the public for sale.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
