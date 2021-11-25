COVID-19 update: Nearly 6,000 new positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state is setting up coronavirus testing sites in six counties this week. The Department of Health announced Monday that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Crawford, Jefferson, and Susquehanna Counties. A walk-up testing site is opening for the public...
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The city of Williamsport's finances are still under investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office. But just recently, PennDOT issued a letter to the city, asking River Valley Transit, the city's bus system, to cease what the state considers misuse of taxpayer-funded transportation money. "They sent a...
CARBONDALE, Pa. — When Just Believe Recovery Center took over the former Marian Community Hospital in Carbondale in 2014, CEO Cindy Bellino shocked her investors when she told them she planned to give away free drug and alcohol treatment for Christmas. "I'm blessed to be able to do this, and...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Children in Lackawanna County lined up to get their second dose of the COVID vaccine. Hometown Health Care of NEPA hosted the vaccine clinic at Scranton High School. Students ages five and up rolled up their sleeves. Parents also had the opportunity to get their booster shot...
DANVILLE, Pa. — There is still a lot we don't know about the new Omicron variant, and scientists are quickly trying to determine its severity. "We do know that some mutations will lead to the virus being more easily transmissible." Dr. Stanley Martin said. Dr. Stanley Martin is Director of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — From Skycam 16, you can see a snow-covered business district of Luzerne County's Back Mountain. This holiday season, the community service organization Your Dash 365 is looking at it more like a treasure map. "Wanted to do something to bring the community together as well as...
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Senator Bob Casey was in Monroe County on Monday. Casey visited the historic Dansbury Depot train station in East Stroudsburg to promote President Biden's infrastructure bill. He spoke with local leaders about the benefits the area could receive with the new passenger rail to New York...
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board and the Scranton Federation of Teachers have come to an official agreement on a contract through 2023. Additionally, Scranton students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade will wear masks indoors. All indoor sporting events and extracurricular activities will require masks. Athletes competing do...
SCRANTON, Pa. — The fate of Scranton's most popular swimming complex is a little less uncertain. The state has come through with money to help repair Nay Aug Park's pools, which have been closed for two years. This time of year, Scranton's Nay Aug Park is known for its Christmas...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts supported the 9th Annual Buy Local Holiday Marketplace on Sunday. Small businesses from across Lackawanna County gathered at the Scranton Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer a wide range of their products to the public for sale.
