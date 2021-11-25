ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Defense lawyer tries — but fails — to put Ahmaud Arbery on trial for his own murder

By Rocio Fabbro
Salon
Salon
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJsjB_0d6oEJsu00

The attorney for one of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery closed her defense by suggesting that the victim's actions contributed to his death. These "actions" included his outfit choices and untrimmed toenails.

"Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores," defense attorney Laura Hogue told jurors on Tuesday, emphasizing his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails."

The racially charged sentence drew audible gasps from the courtroom. Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, left following the comment.

"I thought it was very, very rude to talk about his long, dirty toenails and to totally neglect that my son had a huge hole in his chest when he was shot with that shotgun," she later told CNN's John Berman on "AC 360."

The incendiary comment invoked racial tropes and negative stereotypes that the defense thought could play in their favor. The trial was held in Glynn County, Georgia, where 69% of residents are White and 27% are Black. Of the 12 jurors, only one is Black.

On February 23, 2020, Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, went on a jog in the neighborhood, near Brunswick, Georgia. That's when Gregory and his son, Travis McMichael, along with a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, – three White men – in vehicles, chased Arbery down and shot him. Bryan also took videos of the encounter. The three defendants were found guilty of the killing on Wednesday.

Hogue, however, described Arbery not as "an innocent victim," but rather as a "recurring nighttime intruder" for entering and looking around a home that was under construction in the area. A local police officer testified earlier in the trial that he had planned to give Arbery a trespass warning for entering the property, which is only a misdemeanor under Georgia law. The owner of the home, Larry English, said there was no evidence of anything having been stolen from the site. English instructed the elder McMichael – who happens to be a former police officer – to keep an eye on the property, expecting him to call the police if the intruder returned.

"Can anyone reasonably believe that Ahmaud Arbery was just doing a looky-loo on those nights, in what has been described and shown to you as a home drenched in absolute darkness?" questioned Hogue.

The defense's primary strategy has been to attempt to shift as much of the blame onto Arbery as possible.

"There were two sets of decision-makers on February 23. It is not just the McMichael's decisions that led to this tragedy," Hogue told the jury. "No one but Ahmaud Arbery made the decision to either reach for, or certainly give the very real impression, that he was reaching for a handgun... and no one but Ahmaud Arbery made the decision not to stop when Travis' truck rolled up beside him."

However, lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski responded to claims that Arbery had been involved in any criminal activity, – including a string of thefts that had taken place in the area – pointing out the racism behind the defense's excuses.

"They made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street," said Dunikoski.

"He ran away from them for five minutes," she added. "No weapon. No threats. No way to call for help. Didn't even have a cell phone on him. Ran away from them for five minutes!"

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Salon hires two award-winning journalists, Alison Stine and Kathryn Joyce

Salon has hired two award-winning writers to fill full-time positions, editor in chief Erin Keane announced today. Culture writer Alison Stine, a journalist and essayist and the Philip K. Dick Award-winning author of two acclaimed novels, joins the staff on December 1. Investigative reporter Kathryn Joyce, author of two indispensable reported nonfiction books on the American Christian right, will join the News & Politics team on January 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
WCPO

Defense rests in trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing

The defense rested its case Thursday in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing. The jury was dismissed and will return for closing arguments on Monday. On Thursday, the man who fatally shot Arbery testified that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at the 25-year-old Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fox News

Ahmaud Arbery trial: Travis McMichael takes stand in own defense

One of three White men on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who is Black, took the stand Wednesday in his own defense. Travis McMichael, 35, testified that there had been a rash of thefts and break-ins in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., before the fatal encounter with Arbery. He is the first person to take the stand on behalf of the defense.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Anchorage Daily News

Defense says Arbery to blame for his death in murder trial’s closing

RUNSWICK, Ga. - Giving her final pitch for one of the three men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a defense lawyer said Monday that Arbery was to blame, “running away instead of facing consequences” and “making terrible, unexpected, illogical choices.”. Prosecutors, who have called defendants Travis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Berman
Washington Post

Defense attorney blames shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery for his own death in closing

Attorney Laura Hogue, representing Greg McMichael, on Nov. 22 said Arbery made “terrible, unexpected, lllogical choices” the day he was shot and killed by Travis McMichael. The McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan have been charged with murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the February 2020 killing of Arbery in Brunswick, Ga.
thecut.com

What to Know About the Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was fatally shot while jogging through Brunswick, Georgia, after three white men — Gregory McMichael, 65; his son, Travis McMichael, 35; and William “Roddie” Bryan, 52 — pursued him down a suburban street in pickup trucks. According to police reports, both McMichaels confronted Arbery with firearms before Travis McMichael fired the fatal shots.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Lawyer#Cnn
WATE

Lawyer explains verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial

After a 13-day trial at the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Georgia, a jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan guilty of murder. Each man was also convicted on lesser charges.
CBS 46

Closing arguments begin in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

He trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Monday as attorneys gear up to present closing arguments. Both the state and defense have rested their case and it will now be up to the jury to decide the verdict, which could come as soon as this week. https://bit.ly/3r0ZHcf.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kcrw.com

Guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Analysis

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan were deemed guilty today for murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black 25-year-old, when he was out jogging in February 2020. The three men face sentences of up to life in prison, and they face another trial for federal hate crime charges early next year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy