A Metropolitan Police officer faces gross misconduct proceedings for appearing to use excessive force while arresting a teenage boy in north London, a police watchdog has said.A six-month investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that he had possibly breached police standards, with a Scotland Yard hearing to be arranged in due course.The incident occurred on West Green Road, Haringey, at around 5pm on 8 December last year, after six police officers approached a group of black teenagers outside a school.The constable in question tried to search one of the 16-year-olds, before handcuffing the boy, who “sustained...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO