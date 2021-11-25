ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Pitbull-puppy scheme lands Md. man in prison

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after selling pit bull puppies online but failing to deliver the animals to buyers. The Washington Post...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Dead Md. woman was mother of knife-wielding man killed by police

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A woman found dead in her garage was the mother of the knife-wielding man fatally shot by police at the home over the weekend, Maryland officials said. Anne Arundel County police officers arrived at the Glen Burnie home Sunday after a 911 caller said a male family member with a knife had chased her from the home. The caller also said a woman who lived there couldn’t be accounted for, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg police introduces new online report filing system

Harrisburg police are introducing a new way to help citizens report non-violent crimes online, starting this week. The department’s new Desktop Officer Reporting System, or DORS, enables Harrisburg residents to file their own police reports without speaking directly to an officer. DORS was designed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and works...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Mount Rainier, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Walmart shopper whose leg was amputated after stepping on nail awarded $10 million

A jury has awarded $10 million to a woman whose leg was amputated after stepping on a rusty nail at Walmart. April Jones won her suit against a Walmart store in Florence, S.C., The Hill reported. Jones filed the suit in 2017, two years after she stepped on a rusty nail lying on the floor near some pallets in the store. She immediately went to the emergency room and was told the wound was infected and her toe would have to be amputated. The wound did not heal properly, however, and Jones eventually had to have an amputation on her right leg above the knee.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
PennLive.com

Can we better respond to domestic violence? ‘I am fearful every moment of the day for children’ in Pa.

Society has come a long way from the days when domestic violence was considered a “family matter.”. But as the kidnapping and killing of two Windsor Township girls by their father last month showed - to pick one brutal example - there’s still a lot of room for improvement in how we try to prevent and react to domestic violence, a persistent killer that was blamed for 141 deaths across Pennsylvania in 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ap#The Washington Post#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
PennLive.com

Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died Wednesday from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school a day earlier, authorities said. The other dead included a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
122K+
Followers
53K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy