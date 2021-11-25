ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra Points: Giving Thanks

By David Weinberg
97.3 ESPN
 6 days ago

It's been almost two years since I joined Karen in the wonderful world of retirement and it's been nothing short of awesome. Creating this Extra Points Blog allowed me to keep my hand in journalism, along with my guest columns on 97.3 ESPN's web site and ShoreNewsToday.com. I've also enjoyed my...

97.3 ESPN

