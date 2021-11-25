Thanksgiving food you shouldn’t give your pets
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — We all want to share some Thanksgiving treats with our four-legged friends, but unfortunately, not everything on our plates is safe for pets to enjoy.
Huntsville Animal Services shared a post on its Facebook page that showed foods you could share and foods to not share.
Some of those that are good to share included carrots, green beans, and white turkey meat. The foods not good to share listed staples like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and ham.
Here are the full lists:
GOOD TO SHARE:
- Carrots
- Celery
- Sweet Potatoes
- Apples (No core/seeds)
- Green Beans
- Pumpkin
- Rice
- White Turkey Meat
DO NOT SHARE:
- Raw & Mashed Potatoes
- Ham
- Chocolate
- Pie Filling
- Onions
- Stuffing
- Raw Dough
- Garlic
