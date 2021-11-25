ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Hundreds of runners ‘Turkey Trot’ in Huntington for a good cause

By Andie Bernhardt
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m85eC_0d6oCbn800

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Huntington’s 15th Annual Turkey Trot took place Thursday with a little over 1,000 runners working up their appetites in preparation for their big Thanksgiving meals.

Participants said they were excited for the event to return in person this year after having to be online last year due to the pandemic.

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association hosts annual ‘Furry Feast’ event

“Ready to burn some calories so I can just stuff my face full of food later,” said turkey trotter Rory Chapman. “That’s the whole goal of this.”

The best part, all the funds raised at the 5k run-walk are going towards Little Victories No-Kill Animal Shelter.

“I love helping out with things, like helping out with the community and stuff,” said first-time turkey trotter, Jonah Daniels. “I love running for like a good cause.”

Talking turkey! How the Thanksgiving bird got its name

Some runners even took the meaning of turkey trot literally, dressing up in turkey-inspired costumes and apparel.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

2021 Huntington tree lighting ceremony showcases local performers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Christmas season officially began Tuesday in Huntington with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza. The ceremony featured caroling and dancing from local youth groups after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and his wife did the countdown […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

13 Gives Back recognizes the Food S.H.A.C.K.

The Food S.H.A.C.K. , a part of the Underprivileged Children Foundation, has become a staple in Kanawha County neighborhoods, with a weekly food distribution route the goal is to make sure children have full bellies…and it's Thanksgiving meal distribution had the children running.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Society
WOWK 13 News

Community remembers Ptlm. Cassie Johnson 1 year later

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a crime that broke the heart of a city. Today marks one year since Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was fatally wounded in the line of duty. “We thought of her as a sister, and it still stings a bit when we think about what happened a year ago. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Trot#Good Cause#Thanksgiving#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Ohio launches new tech to match families with foster children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New technology is bringing innovation to child welfare in Ohio, as the state’s foster care and adoption system announced a pair of tools to connect children with permanent homes. Ohio is the first state in the country to roll out what it’s calling “family mapping” technology, designed to help children in foster […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Mural in Charleston’s West Side completed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Cultivate Kindness” mural on Charleston’s West Side is now complete, according to a press release from the City of Charleston. The mural, entitled “Cultivate Kindness,” was a collaborative effort between the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) and the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art (COPA), officials say. “We wanted […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Ski season opens in West Virginia; big economic impact expected

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is about to get a big, annual economic shot in the arm.On Thanksgiving Day, Snowshoe Resort opened for skiing in Pocahontas County. Timberline Resort followed with a preview weekend and is scheduled to open this coming weekend.Winterplace and Canaan Valley are shooting for mid-December with Oglebay not long after […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia American Water acquires Page-Kincaid PSD’s water distribution system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Page-Kincaid Public Service District’s water distribution system. The Page-Kincaid Public Service District, which served approximately 650 customers in Fayette County, WV, will now be full customers of West Virginia American Water. West Virginia American Water started supplying water […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy