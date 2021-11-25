ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State finalizes 10-year, $95M deal with Mel Tucker

A lopsided loss to a rival wasn’t enough to prevent Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker from landing a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.

The deal, which was reported by multiple media outlets last week, was confirmed by the school on Wednesday.

In the interim, the Spartans went to Ohio State and were demolished 56-7, dropping Michigan State’s record to 9-2 on the season. On the plus side, the Spartans did beat rival Michigan 37-33 earlier last month.

Decade Commitment

The extension puts Tucker under contract through Jan. 15, 2032.

Tucker tweeted after the school’s announcement, “Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football Coach at Michigan State. It is my privilege to work alongside our student athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence — on and off the field. …

“(We are engaged in) a process to build a championship-winning program. A process that drives us to be better. A process that demands relentless soul and grit. And a process that requires support from Spartans across the globe.

“I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process today, and for years to come.”

University president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. wrote in a statement, “Mel Tucker has been an outstanding addition to our Spartan Athletic program. In less than two years, his leadership has already resulted in a program competing for top honors, and I’m impressed by his intensity and drive. Spartan fans around the country are enjoying the success of this year’s football program and we look forward to many more successful seasons, competing at the highest levels under Coach Tucker.”

Tucker, 49, is set to become the second-highest paid college football coach behind just Alabama’s Nick Saban, per the USA Today salary database.

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

After spending one season as the head coach at Colorado, producing a 5-7 record in 2019, Tucker came to Michigan State and led the Spartans to a 2-5 mark in 2020.

The 49-year-old Ohio native previously was an assistant coach for Miami (Ohio), LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia in the college ranks as well as the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in the NFL.

