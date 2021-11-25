ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rainy start to Thanksgiving with chances of flurries later

By FOX 47 News
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgWlT_0d6oCDno00

Lake effect snow showers are possible this afternoon/evening as colder air filters in on a strong northwest wind. Some light, local, grassy accumulations of snow will be possible this evening into Friday morning. While we're not expecting significant rain or snow, temperatures will be falling below freezing tonight into Friday morning, so watch out for slick spots. Happy Thanksgiving!

TODAY/THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy, breezy, light rain showers likely. Lake effect snow showers are possible by late afternoon/evening as temperatures fall behind a strong cold front. Little/no accumulation except on grassy areas in spots. Morning temperatures in the low/mid 40s, then falling through the afternoon into the 30s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT : Partly to mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow showers and flurries, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Grassy accumulations are possible in these areas. Lows in the middle 20. watch out for slick spots on the roads! Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few lake-effect snow showers or flurries possible, mainly along/west of U.S. 131, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

SATURDAY : Partly sunny skies. Clouds thicken late. Chance of night rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY : Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely associated with clipper system dropping in from Canada. A one to two inch accumulation possible on grassy areas. Highs in the middle 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Warn Another Huge Storm May Bring Snow in the East Coast

In November, the Interstate-95 corridor had fleeting snowfall opportunities, including a stray flake or two, but nothing significant. It appears that December will start in the same way. However, meteorologists predict that there may be another chance for snowfall in several of the coastal Northeast's main cities by early next week, depending on how certain variables come together.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow Finally Sunday

We are still tracking a storm system which looks to move into the Upper Midwest, Sunday in particular. While this storm still has many questions with it in regards to the track, timing, and therefore potential snowfall totals, it still looks like it could bring us our first accumulating snow to our area. As of now, the latest trends puts our area in the warmer side of it, meaning we may mix in a little rain at times, limiting how much snow we could see. The higher totals are trending north and out of our area, but again, minor accumulations will be possible, and along with a little wind, we could see minor impacts from it. This is still far out on the forecast timeline, meaning there will likely be changes made to the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Flooding rain possible through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible for Maui and the Big Island through Wednesday morning. Breezy trades will turn southeasterly and diminish Wednesday and Wednesday night. Gusty northerly winds will accompany a cold front that will push through...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Happy Thanksgiving#Severe Weather#Fox47news Website#Breaking News
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: December Starts With A Record And Moisture Possible Next Week

DENVER (CBS4)- Today is the first day of meteorological winter and Denver ties the record high! The record of 73 degrees was set in 1973 and DIA hit that temp Wednesday afternoon. 73 degrees is 26 degrees above the normal high for this time of year. Credit: CBS4 A strong high pressure ridge will keep the warmth going into Thursday. The record for Thursday is 74 degrees set in 1885. Denver’s forecast high is 73 degrees for Thursday. Credit: CBS4 A weak cold front will swing thru the state over the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for a few flurries in the northern mountains with little to no accumulation expected. Credit: CBS4 The next shot at pulling some moisture into Colorado will be next week on Monday night into Wednesday morning. On the European model which is one of our long range computer models. The Denver metro area may see a little rain mixed with snow. The mountains will have a much better chance for accumulating snow. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

It's December and No Major Winter Storms Have Hit East of the Rockies Yet

There hasn't been a widespread major winter storm in the eastern two-thirds of the country yet. It's the first time we haven't named a single winter storm through November. Recent events have been too moisture-starved or too far north to produce widespread heavy snow. Fall has been unusually warm in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Than Normal Temps This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rather mild tonight with steady temperatures in the mid-40s (our normal daytime high is 42 degrees). Warmer than normal tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. A cold front will cross the area shifting winds later in the day to the northwest. That wind flow will pull in cooler air. Friday’s high will be noticeably cooler, but still above average. TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. STEADY TEMPS IN THE MIDDLE 40S. THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59. FRIDAY: MORNING SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Partly Cloudy And Breezy Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday evening with temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy overnight with lows in the mid-40s. (Credit: CBS 2) For Thursday, morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the mid-50s. A high of 56 degrees in Chicago will be around 15 degrees above average. A northwest wind in the afternoon could gust to 25 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) A light shower is possible Friday morning, then mostly cloudy and cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. This Weekend: Low 40s and mostly sunny for Saturday. Scattered showers for Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. A slight chance of a sleet/snow/rain mix on Sunday evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Next Week: Colder with highs in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Flurries are possible Monday, snow showers on Tuesday and some morning flurries for Wednesday. TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low 46. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. High 49.
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy