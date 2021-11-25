ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lamar Jackson back as Baltimore preps for Browns

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QstIP_0d6oBoEM00

2021-11-25 18:17:36 GMT+00:00 - Lamar Jackson's illness is dissipating to the extent the Baltimore quarterback intends to take the field Sunday night when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in a key AFC North battle.

Jackson missed last week's victory over the Chicago Bears but rates his chances of playing at "120 percent" as the first-place Ravens (7-3) battle the last-place Browns (6-5).

For those keeping count, it was Jackson's third sickness-related-absence of the regular season. That doesn't include his second bout with COVID-19 during training camp.

"Feeling great this time," Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm back, feeling good. I'm positive (in terms of outlook). No relapses, man, we're good."

Jackson said his sickness intensified last Saturday. When Jackson was ailing the next day, the Ravens went with backup Tyler Huntley. He guided a late scoring drive in the 16-13 victory over the Bears.

"I have no clue," Jackson said of why he became increasingly ill. "I just got fatigued, was catching little chills, was out of it. ... I was trying to rest, trying to recover and get all the way better and I'm just sweating in my sleep."

This Sunday night, Jackson might be the healthiest quarterback on the field.

Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield continues to battle injuries to his left shoulder, knee and foot and his production has taken a nosedive.

Mayfield was intercepted twice and completed just 51.7 percent of his passes during last Sunday's 13-10 win over the lowly Detroit Lions. He passed for 176 yards and one touchdown.

Mayfield's high yardage output over the past five games is 234. Cleveland has scored 14 or fewer points in four of those games.

"I'm not going to make every throw -- no one does that," Mayfield said. "But I was very frustrated with where I was going with the ball compared to how the results were. That's very frustrating. I've always been an accurate guy. That was not the case (against Detroit)."

The Browns will watch Mayfield closely during the week. He didn't practice on Wednesday.

"We will always defer to the medical staff and make sure that a guy is ready to go," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Obviously, you have discussions with the players in that same vein. We won't put guys out there who cannot protect themselves.

"To say that Baker is not battling -- I think you all know that -- but he's ready to play and ready to help the team win, but we will always have those conversations week to week."

The Browns badly need Mayfield to emerge from his struggles because a scheduling oddity has the Ravens being the opponent in back-to-back games.

Cleveland has a bye next week and then hosts Baltimore on Dec. 12. The Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in between the two matchups with the Browns.

Baltimore has won the past three meetings, including a wild 47-42 affair last December on the Monday night stage.

Mayfield passed for 343 yards in that contest but Cleveland's best bet this time might come in a low-scoring game.

Defensive end Myles Garrett leads the NFL with 13 sacks and the Browns have allowed an average of 12.3 points in their six victories.

The defense isn't so stout in losses as it has given up more than 30 points in four of them while allowing an average of 35.4 points in the five setbacks.

Meanwhile, the late drive engineered by Huntley kept Baltimore in first place in the tightly packed AFC North. There is much at stake as the Ravens play five of their final seven regular-season games against division foes.

"It's just a great division. I have been in this division now for many years, and it's always like that," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "It really doesn't really matter what the records are, it's still always really, really tough to play these games."

While Jackson was a full practice participant on Wednesday, 10 Ravens sat out. Among those were defensive end Calais Campbell (concussion) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck).

Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) were among six Cleveland players to miss practice.

Also, the Browns designated running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) as players to return from injured reserve. It isn't yet clear if either player will be activated by Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be in danger of missing Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday as the former MVP sat out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. This marked the third time this season that Jackson had missed practice time due to an illness. Although it certainly didn’t hurt his team the previous two times as the Ravens went on to win both games.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#18 17 36#The Cleveland Browns#Afc North
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Detroit Lions, 13-10, on Sunday afternoon, as the AFC North franchise improved to 6-5 on the year. Baker Mayfield had a tough day, completing 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Mayfield,...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marquise Brown Out For Sunday’s Game Against Bears; Lamar Jackson Questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.   We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021   We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson '120 percent' playing vs. Browns after illness

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh suggested Monday he was "very hopeful" star quarterback Lamar Jackson would ultimately be able to return for the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" divisional home game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson missed this past Sunday's 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears because of what remains somewhat of a mystery illness.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns

The Ravens survived another ragged offensive performance thanks to a heroic effort from their defense in a 16-10 win over the Browns. Here are five things we learned Sunday night. An undermanned Ravens defense delivered its most heroic performance of the season. The Browns brought the league’s No. 1 rushing attack to Baltimore, bolstered by the return of third-down wiz Kareem Hunt. The Ravens ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Coach John Harbaugh says Ravens pass rushers feel ‘sense of frustration’ after roughing call against LB Tyus Bowser

Ravens coach John Harbaugh described a “sense of frustration” among his pass rushers after linebacker Tyus Bowser was penalized for roughing in the team’s 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Defenders around the NFL have complained about inconsistent interpretations of the rules designed to protect quarterbacks from late and dangerous hits. In an otherwise brilliant performance, Bowser was ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kareem Hunt Reveals His Thoughts On Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns have missed Kareem Hunt. He suffered the calf strain in the Arizona Cardinals game on October 17. Though he feared the worst that his season was over, he learned that a four to six-week recovery was more likely. Hunt has been at practice this week after missing...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 12: Where do the Ravens fit among the top contenders?

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 12: The top contenders 1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2; No. 1 last week) 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3; No. 2) 3. Green Bay Packers (9-3; ...
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy