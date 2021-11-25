Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Business Overview, Restraints and Key Business Strategies till Period, 2026| IOI Oleochemical, Wilmar, KLK Eleo, Pacific Oleo, Cognis

The global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is anticipated to gain impetus from the growing demand from numerous food product manufacturers. These manufacturers use hydrolyzed vegetable protein in high-demand food items, such as noodles, meat, soup, and pasta to enhance their flavors. Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Pea, Soy, Wheat, Corn, Rapeseed, Rice, Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Paste), By Application (Functional Beverages, Food Products), and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the governments of several countries across the world have begun conducting awareness programs to make the populace understand the advantages of consuming plant-based protein instead of meat or dairy protein. These are two of the major factors that are projected to surge the global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market revenue.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO