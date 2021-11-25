Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Everspin, Avalanche Technology, Renesas Electronics

The demand for humidifiers in the residential sector is majorly driven by the rising inclination of consumers towards better air quality in their homes and changing weather conditions. Also, maintaining a certain level of moisture in specific industries is essential, which is driving the market demand by the industrial end-use segment. Furthermore, rapid growth in commercial construction is anticipated to fuel the installation of humidifiers in hospitals, educational institutes, and shopping malls among others. Moreover, advancements in technology such as the introduction of remotely controlled humidifiers or smartphone controlled humidifiers are anticipated to influence the market growth in the near future.

