ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yoshi Staying in the Burgh

By zogger52
bucsdugout.com
 7 days ago

Reports from MLB are that Yoshi Tsutsugo signed a 1 year deal for $4M with the Bucs. I...

www.bucsdugout.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgh#Indy#Bucs
News-Democrat

Pair of longtime veterans will no longer don the St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2022

Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider predicts Philadelphia Phillies re-sign this free agent

MLB insider Mark Feinsand predicts that the Phillies could reunite with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley. After a largely disappointing season, the Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of free agents they won’t be sorry to see go. However, there are a few that could return, despite hitting the open water this...
NFL
FanSided

Brewers Trade Rumors: Phillies Interested in Milwaukee All-Star

It wouldn’t be a recent Milwaukee Brewers off-season without trade rumors and closer Josh Hader. Hader has been now linked to the Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking to make a World Series run next year after just missing the playoffs in 2021 to the eventual World Series Champions Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will need several pieces to do that, including a shutdown closing pitcher.
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy