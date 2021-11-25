Yoshi Staying in the Burgh

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
If you want to know what the ABSOLUTE FLOOR is for a Carlos Correa free agent contract, the Houston Astros just supplied it. After reports of previous extension efforts that came up well short, the Astros have made an offer to retain Correa now that he is actually on the doorstep of free agency:
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
The No. 1 ranked free agent available is former Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa and everybody is waiting patiently (some not so much) to find out where he will sign. Well, Correa recently updated his Twitter bio (before quickly taking it down) and it just so happened to include a Tiger!
Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
Houston, we have a problem. The New York Yankees watched the Astros swoop in Wednesday and sign free-agent right-hander Justin Verlander to a one-year, $25 million contract. That’s good money for a 38-year-old coming off Tommy John surgery. The Yankees were among a handful of teams linked to the two-time...
The Marlins and Pirates hooked up for a trade involving catcher Jacob Stallings, who some saw as a replacement for Gary Sanchez with the Yankees. The Pirates found a way to decrease some payroll, while the Marlins received a Gold Glove catcher on the cheap. Everyone wins!. Well, minus the...
MLB insider Mark Feinsand predicts that the Phillies could reunite with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley. After a largely disappointing season, the Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of free agents they won’t be sorry to see go. However, there are a few that could return, despite hitting the open water this...
It wouldn’t be a recent Milwaukee Brewers off-season without trade rumors and closer Josh Hader. Hader has been now linked to the Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking to make a World Series run next year after just missing the playoffs in 2021 to the eventual World Series Champions Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will need several pieces to do that, including a shutdown closing pitcher.
More problems for Robinson Cano. The New York Mets announced Wednesday “Canó was removed from the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort. He has been prescribed physical therapy and is considered week to week.”. ESPN’s Hector Gomez was the first to report on Cano’s plans to play in the...
According to multiple reports, the Pirates have picked up a former New York Yankees outfielder off waivers.
Fan Pirates insider Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette says that the Pirates claimed Greg Allen.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
The New York Mets are skimming the free-agent pool, and one name that could make sense would be Steven Matz. Ironically, the 30-year-old pitcher is the same guy the Mets traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter. A reunion between the Mets and Matz would make sense considering the...
It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
