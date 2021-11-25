New York City Parks program aims to support pollinator insects like bees, butterflies, moths

Most people would not want to see bees around, but experts say they are good and now there's a new plan to encourage more pollinators to stay in our area.

Bees and flies can be annoying, but these insects play a crucial role in keeping our ecosystem thriving.

"Without our pollinators, many people would starve and the earth would be a much less beautiful place," Director of Horticulture at New York City's Department of Parks and Recreation Matthew Morrow said.

Pollinators are insects that help plants reproduce by spreading pollen to other plants. Some of these insects include bees, butterflies, and moths.

The Parks Department recently started the Pollinator Place program with the goal to build more gardens for these types of essential bugs to thrive.

"The idea is that it mimics a forest in some way to offer those levels of space to many different insects," Morrow said.

So far there are about ten pollinator locations in the city, and they consist of many different native and non-native plants.

The plan is for these gardens to also help mitigate climate change, especially when it comes to heavy rain.

"We're hoping places like this can not only absorb excess stormwater, which is important in a city with as much concrete as we have," Morrow said.

The changing climate also negatively impacts the life cycle of these crucial insects.

"Planting a native plant in one place won't necessarily fight climate change, but what it can do is offer benefits to creatures being affected by climate change," Morrow said.

You can support pollinators like bees and butterflies by making your own garden.

Marcus Solis reports on surveillance video released after the two officers were shot in a struggle with the suspect.

----------