Belton police up security at parade, mayor's tree lighting

By Casey Murray
 6 days ago
The Belton, Missouri, Police Department announced on Facebook that they would have an increased presence at holiday events this week following the deadly events at a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin .

"After the tragic events in Waukesha Wisconsin, our department has decided to proactively double the number of personnel at the Christmas parade and Mayor’s Christmas tree lighting event," the department's post said.

However, the department also stressed that there has been no indication of violence ahead of the events.

"Please note there has been absolutely no information to indicate there is any increased risk at this year’s event. This decision was made along with the Belton Emergency Management Agency out of an abundance of caution," Belton police said.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

