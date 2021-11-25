ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers grab last-minute items ahead of Thanksgiving dinner

By Jaclyn Lee
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

We all try to plan ahead for our Thanksgiving meals, but there's always that one thing you forgot - and that means you'll have to join the crowds at local grocery stores.

With just a few hours to go until Thanksgiving dinner, the aisles were crowded as shoppers on Thursday morning.

"Came out to get some ice and some water, some juices," said Anthony Stafford of Wynnefield Heights.

"Pans. You know, you cook and you're like 'oh my God I forgot pans' and things like that," Lakeda Williams of Mount Airy.

"I had a list of five things but ended up with many more obviously: foil, a couple extra containers, juice," said Tamara El-Mekki of Bala Cynwyd.

Bala Cynwyd Acme Assistant Store Director Liz Thomas says this year's Thanksgiving Day shopping is much busier - but much more relaxed - than the last one.

"We've got more shoppers, more customer count than last year. Last year we had lines out there, we were limiting customers coming in, so this year we opened up. It's a great feeling. Customers are happy that we're open today," Thomas said.

And many families say they're just grateful to be reunited again.

"For me, I'm just grateful for family. I'm also grateful to still be alive," said Rev. Wayne Scott of Overbook.

"Everybody is growing now so they're bringing their own families. So it just means a whole lot for everybody to be getting back together again and to do all the things we're used to doing traditionally," said Williams.

Customers we talked to said they were pleasantly surprised at how stocked the shelves are.

