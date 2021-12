The Terraria x Don't Starve Together Update has finally arrived, debuting a new Terraria update and a new Don't Starve Together update with crossover content for both games. Late last month, Klei and Re-Logic teased a Terraria x Don't Starve Together Update that promised to deliver some new content for both games. This was particularly surprising for Terraria since it had its "final" update late last year. Since then, Terraria had released another update earlier this year that added Steam Workshop support and Don't Starve Together detailed its roadmap for this year's content -- and now, players of either game are getting something new to play.

