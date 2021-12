Porch pirates are getting more and more gutsy! From envelopes to boxes, they always take what they can see. One porch pirate recently stole a whole piano! A piano was delivered to a home and left on the front porch. A porch pirate got gutsy, loaded it into a shopping cart and ran off. Authorities were notified and found the man wheeling the Piano in the cart. He was arrested and did what all thieves do, give a fake name. We have more on this story in today’s Other News!

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO