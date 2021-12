The headline above is deliberately provocative: obviously by many yardsticks fintech is continuing to explode like no other business in the world. Yet there’s a strong case to frame 2021 as the year that very dominant companies failed to realize their grandest fintech dreams. It’s theoretically possible, for example, that the Facebook-led Diem currency will see daylight before the end of 2021, but given a cryptocurrency market valued at over $3 trillion it’s harder with every passing day to find anyone who thinks Diem will have any impact. Robinhood and Binance, both of which are leaders in their spaces, were beset this year by repeated technical glitches (and in Binance’s case, very serious regulatory reprimands across the globe). Spain’s giant Banco Santander shut down its ambitious crossborder transfer platform PagoFX, and of course Google abandoned its expansive plans for Plex.

