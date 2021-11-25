ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor police investigate shooting that injured woman

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6UjC_0d6o6WrO00

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a Wednesday evening shooting sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hurd St., according to a news release Thursday.

Officers responded and found a 30-year-old woman wounded by gunfire.

She was taken to Lakeland Hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police found multiple pieces of evidence while processing the shooting scene, including a stolen firearm.

The motive for this incident isn’t clear and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information may call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Lakeland Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Partnership with KCSO ended months before metro shooting over staffing shortages

Some boarded up windows shattered by bullets are only lingering signs of a violent Saturday morning at the Kalamazoo Metro Transit station. A gunman, now identified as 54-year-old Anthony Oliver, opened fire on board one of the busses around 9:15 a.m., injuring three people before being shot and killed by responding officers. Those three victims are expected to survive.
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy