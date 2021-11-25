ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

WATCH: Centerville Jazz Band at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Lauren Mixon
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Jazz Band left their mark on the country Thanksgiving morning as they played in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band is one of only nine high school bands in the entire country to be selected for this honor.

They applied to perform in the parade in 2018 and received word they were selected in 2019. However, they were put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Nearly 200 band member had the opportunity to play in the parade.

To view part of their performance, watch below.

Centerville High School jazz band performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Courtesy: Lauren Meltzer)
