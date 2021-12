We've seen loads of wild engine swaps over the years, from a BMW M6 getting a massive rotary engine to an Audi RS3-powered Volkswagen Golf R. One of the more common engine swaps sees one fit the 2JZ-GTE from the A80 Toyota Supra to, well, just about anything. That's actually how the story of today's feature began, but even one of the most legendary engines on the planet is not enough for some. For Jonathan Proulx from Canada, fitting his Subaru Impreza STI with the 3.0-liter straight-six was fun at first but eventually got a bit stale. His remedy? A 1GZ-FE V12 from a Toyota Century.

