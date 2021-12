Sumter's Holiday Showcase is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday - in a new format. Rather than a tour of seasonally decorated private homes, the showcase will be presented by The Council of Garden Clubs of Sumter and will be set at the Alice Boyle Garden Center, 842 W. Liberty St., adjacent to the Swan Lake Visitors Center, where tickets can be purchased. Advance tickets are $13, and day-of event tickets are $15 per person. Tickets for those 12 and under are $5 whenever purchased.

SUMTER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO