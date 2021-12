As the season continues and the return of Jonathan Isaac draws closer, the decision on whether to start Mo Bamba or Wendell Carter is approaching quickly. This will not be an easy choice to make, but as Isaac will be the starting forward, it is clear one of them will inevitably be coming off the bench at some point soon. Both centers provide different skill sets and different weaknesses as coach Jamahl Mosley makes one of the most important decisions he has had to make so far.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO